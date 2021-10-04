State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $21,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB stock opened at $222.76 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.17.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.