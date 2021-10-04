State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $21.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Ventas worth $21,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $56.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.