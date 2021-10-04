State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $23.17 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,278 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Masco worth $23,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

