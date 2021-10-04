State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $23.71 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.38% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $23,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AEO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.