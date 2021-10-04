State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,062 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.17% of Signature Bank worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Signature Bank by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Signature Bank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.88.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $286.09 on Monday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $286.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

