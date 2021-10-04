State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 5,968 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.19% of The Boston Beer worth $24,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $508.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $914.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $501.14 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

