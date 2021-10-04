State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 12,395 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $21,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $58,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO opened at $741.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $775.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $507.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

