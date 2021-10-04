State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 20,742 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,742 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of XPO Logistics worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $80.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Truist Securities cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

