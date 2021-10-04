State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,363 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $326.13 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.