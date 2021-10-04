State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,817 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $23,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR opened at $61.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

