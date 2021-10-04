State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,447 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 250,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $227.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.11. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.69.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

