Step Hero Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.48 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a market cap of $15.23 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.23 or 0.08576464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00287554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00113773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

