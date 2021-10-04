Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of SBLK opened at $25.27 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

