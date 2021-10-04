Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,068 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 63.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

