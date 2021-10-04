Stephens Inc. AR Buys 4,200 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 225,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DIVO opened at $35.22 on Monday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.