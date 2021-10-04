Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,761 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $294,105,000 after buying an additional 266,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.78.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $105.31 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

