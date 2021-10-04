Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 4,892 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.