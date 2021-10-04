Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,517 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $108.98 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.76.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.