Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 4th (ADDYY, AMPY, AON, EQC, GWRE, IDA, IIVI, MMM, OMVKY, TSCO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 4th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

AON (NYSE:AON)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $283.00 price target on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $132.00.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $109.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $210.00 price target on the stock.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $217.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

