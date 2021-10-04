Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,089 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 771% compared to the average daily volume of 1,502 call options.

ADVM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. 577,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,560. The company has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ADVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 1,407,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 682,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 511,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

