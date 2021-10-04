Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,620 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 492% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,119 call options.

LW stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.01. 23,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $59.77 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 534,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

