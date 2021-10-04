Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,620 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 492% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,119 call options.
LW stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.01. 23,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $59.77 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 534,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
