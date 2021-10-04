Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,478 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,085% compared to the typical daily volume of 378 put options.

NYSE UHS traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.05. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,887 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

