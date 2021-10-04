Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,481 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 498% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,250 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,561. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

