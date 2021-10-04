Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.61

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.61 and last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after buying an additional 678,827 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 899,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

