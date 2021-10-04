Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 2,066 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,024,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,449,000 after buying an additional 2,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $191,123,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $74.37. 12,532,677 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53.

