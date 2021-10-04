Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 3,286 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

