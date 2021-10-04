Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 47,247 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,247 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. 18,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,663. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.