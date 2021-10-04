Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 68,054 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,054 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 512,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 49,615 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $26.58. 4,152,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56.

