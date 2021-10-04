Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.7% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,342. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01.

