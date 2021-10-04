Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,370 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 4.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 1.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $33,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $36.48.

