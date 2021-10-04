Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 98.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 313.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after buying an additional 92,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $58,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $18.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $823.74. 7,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,320. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $559.18 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $899.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.