Stokes Family Office LLC Has $12.38 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,413,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

