Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 679.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 76,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.