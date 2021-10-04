Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,247 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,663. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.