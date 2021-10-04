Stokes Family Office LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,490,554,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $95.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,187.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,390.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,363.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,158.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

