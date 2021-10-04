Stokes Family Office LLC Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 35,271 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $111.38. 99,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,010. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.