Stokes Family Office LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.4% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,515,864,000 after acquiring an additional 489,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $16.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.52. 569,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,471,113. The stock has a market cap of $920.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

