Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 2,066 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.37. 12,532,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

