Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 2,870 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after buying an additional 237,054 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $6,604,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 679.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 76,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,688. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

