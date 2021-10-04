Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $111.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.52. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

