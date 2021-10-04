Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 2,994 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 139,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,542. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

