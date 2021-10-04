Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 3,190 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.55. 34,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,781. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
