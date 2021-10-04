Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 32,861 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $77,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.19. The stock had a trading volume of 104,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,792. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

