Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 9,852 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 102,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

BAB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.05. 7,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,916. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

