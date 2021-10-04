STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of STORE Capital worth $20,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STOR stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.15%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

