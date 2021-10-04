Stox (STX) Market Cap Reaches $446,224.37

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Stox has traded down 24% against the dollar. Stox has a market cap of $446,224.37 and approximately $56.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stox coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,702.05 or 0.43404666 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00349411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00312376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00114990 BTC.

About Stox

Stox is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,782,976 coins and its circulating supply is 50,388,583 coins. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stox using one of the exchanges listed above.

