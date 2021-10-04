Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Up 46.8% in September

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.77. 233,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

