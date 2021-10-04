Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 182,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,302,453 shares.The stock last traded at $6.77 and had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after buying an additional 711,596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after buying an additional 570,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after buying an additional 7,938,942 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after buying an additional 319,247 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

