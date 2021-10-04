Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 182,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,302,453 shares.The stock last traded at $6.77 and had previously closed at $6.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after buying an additional 711,596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after buying an additional 570,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after buying an additional 7,938,942 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after buying an additional 319,247 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
