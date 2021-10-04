Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is DG Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials makes up about 5.1% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Summit Materials worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

SUM stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

