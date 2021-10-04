Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given a C$72.00 Price Target at CSFB

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) received a C$72.00 target price from stock analysts at CSFB in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.00.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 866,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,627. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$51.59 and a 12 month high of C$67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.76. The stock has a market cap of C$38.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

